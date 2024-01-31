Decoding the Financial Report: Net Interest Income Decreases Amidst Rising Interest Rates

Amid an environment of rising interest rates, the financial report reveals a notable decrease in net interest income for the year ended, in comparison to the year 2022. The primary factor attributed to this decline is the reduction in the taxable equivalent net yield on average net interest-earning assets, which dipped from 3.54% to 2.97%. The situation was somewhat alleviated by an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Impact of Higher Interest Rates

With interest rates on the rise, the cost of deposits and borrowings surged significantly by 133 basis points, clocking at 1.74%. This increase was primarily driven by rate hikes. Nevertheless, the taxable equivalent net yield on total average interest-earning assets saw a rise by 48 basis points, hitting 4.33%. This helped offset the higher costs.

Risk Management Strategies

To manage the impact of escalated interest expenses, the company employed interest rate swaps and invested in mortgage-backed securities. Moreover, the recovery of credit losses recorded due to a comeback from loans charged off over a decade ago, coupled with a decrease in required loan reserves, contributed to the financial stability.

Other Key Financial Metrics

Noninterest income suffered a fall, primarily influenced by a drop in mortgage banking revenue among other factors. Conversely, noninterest expenses dipped owing to lesser real estate owned expenses and a decline in salaries and benefits. The company's effective tax rate noted a marginal increase from 23.5% to 23.9%, influenced by lower pretax earnings. The company witnessed an increase in total assets, loans, investments in debt securities, cash and equivalents, and deposits.

The implementation of the CECL accounting standard resulted in a rise in the credit loss reserve, impacting equity but leaving the income statement unaffected. Despite the turbulent interest rate environment, the company's liquidity remains robust, supported by various funding sources, including the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program. The company's CEO acknowledged the high interest rate challenges but remained positive about the loan portfolio and liquidity position.