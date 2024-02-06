Decoding the Concept of Interest: A Curious Kid's Question Answered

In the bustling city of Belfast, Northern Ireland, a nine-year-old named Grace sparked a wave of curiosity with a simple question: why do people receive money back when they have a bank account? The answer, as explained by economics expert Shampa Roy-Mukherjee, lies in the concept of interest.

Interest: The Reward of Trusting Banks

Interest serves as a reward that banks give to account holders for lending them their money. When an individual deposits money into a bank, the bank can then lend this money to others who need it. These borrowers could be anyone from individuals purchasing homes to businesses investing in new equipment. In return for this service, the bank pays interest to the depositor.

How Does Interest Work?

Let's consider an example. If you deposit 100 into your bank account and the bank offers a 5% interest rate, your deposit would grow to 105 after a year. If left untouched, your money would continue to grow due to the magic of compound interest. This is where you earn interest not just on your initial deposit, but also on the accumulated interest over time.

The Profit Model of Banks

Banks charge borrowers higher interest rates than they pay to savers. This difference allows them to cover operational costs and generate profits. Therefore, the balance between the interest rates for savers and borrowers is crucial for a bank's business model.

