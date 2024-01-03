en English
Decoding Professional Tax and Its Refundability: A Guide

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Professional tax, a levy imposed by some states for individuals earning income above a specific limit, is a tax component that often confuses taxpayers about its refundability. This non-refundable tax, which can be claimed as a deduction from gross total income, has raised questions among individuals earning below the basic exemption limit. Under the old tax regime, the basic exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh; under the new regime, it is Rs 3 lakh.

Understanding Professional Tax and Its Refundability

For individuals whose income lies below the basic exemption limit, the professional tax paid cannot be refunded as they would not have paid any income tax against which the deduction can be claimed. However, those earning above the basic exemption limit can claim a refund for professional tax paid. They can declare it under section 16(iii) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, in their Income Tax Return (ITR). Self-employed individuals can obtain a Professional Tax Enrolment Certificate (PTRC) to pay and claim a deduction for professional tax.

Filing Deadlines and Professional Tax Refunds

The deadline for filing ITR is July 31, with a December 31 deadline for belated or revised ITRs. The opportunity to claim professional tax as a deduction extends to filing original, revised, or belated ITRs. Beneficiaries of professional tax refunds are individuals earning above the basic exemption limit who are eligible for various deductions under the old tax regime. This may result in a net tax refund after accounting for all deductions and exemptions.

Assistance for Taxpayers

For over 25 years, TFX has been providing tax services for US expats, offering a clear and transparent process. Their services range from IRS negotiations, amnesty programs, understanding tax forms and deadlines, to filing requirements for foreign owners of US LLC. They also provide information on how to avoid double taxation and meet the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion. This commitment to thorough, well-thought-out services has earned them the trust of tens of thousands of clients worldwide.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

