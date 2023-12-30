en English
Business

Decoding ‘Greedflation’, ‘Debanked’, and ‘ChatGPT’: New Financial Terms Reflect Economic and Technological Shifts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:24 pm EST
Over the past year, the financial lexicon has expanded to include novel terms such as ‘greedflation’ and ‘debanked’, indicative of significant shifts in the economic and technological landscapes. These new additions to the financial dictionary are reflective of evolving economic trends, technological advancements, and changes in consumer behavior.

Greedflation: A Reflection of Rising Prices

‘Greedflation’, a portmanteau of ‘greed’ and ‘inflation’, is a term likely crafted to encapsulate a scenario where inflation is seen as a product of corporate greed, instead of the conventional economic forces of supply and demand. This term is emblematic of public sentiments and discussions concerning the root causes of soaring prices during periods of economic inflation.

Debanked: A Nod to Alternative Financial Services

‘Debanked’, on the other hand, is a term that could refer to individuals or entities who have either willingly opted to function outside the traditional banking system, or have found themselves excluded from it. This could be a consequence of a myriad of factors, including the emergence of alternative financial services or a backlash against specific banking policies.

ChatGPT: A Testament to AI Advancements

Furthermore, the inclusion of ‘ChatGPT’, the artificial intelligence language model, in the financial dictionary underscores the breakthroughs in AI technology and its growing incorporation across various sectors, including finance. This is a testament to the rapid strides being made in AI and its potential to redefine traditional sectors.

Shaping the Economic Landscape

The addition and deletion of terms in the financial dictionary serve as markers of shifting economic landscapes, advancements in technology, and changes in consumer behavior. As the financial world continues to evolve in response to these shifts, the dictionary will continue to reflect these changes, serving as a valuable resource for understanding the complexities of the global economy.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

