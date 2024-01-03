en English
Finance

Declining Interest Rates and Land Prices Spur Rural Land Purchases in Vietnam

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Bank lending interest rates and land prices in Vietnam are witnessing a decline, paving the way for a surge in rural land purchases by individuals. One such individual, Nguyen Quang Hieu from Hanoi, has capitalized on this trend. He withdrew his VND5 billion bank deposit after a drop in interest rates and took out a loan of VND600 million at a 7% interest rate. His acquisition: nearly a hectare of farmland in Thuy An Commune, Ba Vi District.

A Retirement Nest with Future Developments

Hieu’s intent behind the purchase of the farmland is as unique as the trend. He dreams of a peaceful retirement, surrounded by the serenity of his land. Possible future developments on his land include a fish pond and a garden house. Its proximity to the city center also enables his children to pay weekend visits conveniently.

Urbanites Seek Relaxation and Open Space

A similar trend is being observed among other urbanites. Phong, a real estate broker in Ba Vi District, has noticed an uptick in city dwellers purchasing rural farmland. The objective: personal use, relaxation, and a much-needed getaway from the urban hustle. The reduced farmland prices in Ba Vi, which have seen a 15-20% decrease this year and are down 40-50% from their 2021 peak, seem to be a key driver for this trend.

Cautious Approach Recommended

Despite the growing trend, industry experts urge caution. Nguyen Van Dinh, president of the Vietnam Association of Realtors, warns against over-leveraging finances to invest in farmland due to a slowdown in the homestay market. He advocates for investing predominantly with personal funds and having a clear loan repayment plan of less than two years. Dinh Trong Thinh, a finance lecturer, shares a similar sentiment. If the purchase is intended for personal use rather than business development, the loan should not exceed 20% of the property’s value, he advises.

Finance Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

