Declining Interest Rates and Land Prices Spur Rural Land Purchases in Vietnam

Bank lending interest rates and land prices in Vietnam are witnessing a decline, paving the way for a surge in rural land purchases by individuals. One such individual, Nguyen Quang Hieu from Hanoi, has capitalized on this trend. He withdrew his VND5 billion bank deposit after a drop in interest rates and took out a loan of VND600 million at a 7% interest rate. His acquisition: nearly a hectare of farmland in Thuy An Commune, Ba Vi District.

A Retirement Nest with Future Developments

Hieu’s intent behind the purchase of the farmland is as unique as the trend. He dreams of a peaceful retirement, surrounded by the serenity of his land. Possible future developments on his land include a fish pond and a garden house. Its proximity to the city center also enables his children to pay weekend visits conveniently.

Urbanites Seek Relaxation and Open Space

A similar trend is being observed among other urbanites. Phong, a real estate broker in Ba Vi District, has noticed an uptick in city dwellers purchasing rural farmland. The objective: personal use, relaxation, and a much-needed getaway from the urban hustle. The reduced farmland prices in Ba Vi, which have seen a 15-20% decrease this year and are down 40-50% from their 2021 peak, seem to be a key driver for this trend.

Cautious Approach Recommended

Despite the growing trend, industry experts urge caution. Nguyen Van Dinh, president of the Vietnam Association of Realtors, warns against over-leveraging finances to invest in farmland due to a slowdown in the homestay market. He advocates for investing predominantly with personal funds and having a clear loan repayment plan of less than two years. Dinh Trong Thinh, a finance lecturer, shares a similar sentiment. If the purchase is intended for personal use rather than business development, the loan should not exceed 20% of the property’s value, he advises.