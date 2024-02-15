Decisive Dividend Corporation Boosts Monthly Dividend by 12.5%: A Commitment to Shareholder Value

Amid the ever-evolving landscape of the finance sector, the Decisive Dividend Corporation has made headlines with its announcement of a significant increase in its monthly dividend to $0.045 per common share, starting March 2024. This move, marking a 12.5% hike to an annualized dividend of $0.54 per common share, is a testament to the Corporation's robust operating performance throughout 2023 and its steadfast commitment to delivering long-term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. Concurrently, the Corporation has also received the green light from the TSX Venture Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (NCIB), signaling a potential purchase of up to 947,168 common shares, which accounts for 5% of the total issued and outstanding common shares as of the current date.

Advertisment

Reflecting on Performance and Projections

Decisive Dividend Corporation's CEO, Jeff Schellenberg, attributes this positive adjustment in dividends to the company's impressive cash flow growth, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and solid operating results over the past year. "Our focus on sustainable growth and value creation has enabled us to take this significant step forward," Schellenberg comments, highlighting the Corporation's strategy to leverage its operational successes into direct benefits for its shareholders. Furthermore, the authorization for an additional issuance of 600,000 common shares under its dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (DRIP) showcases the Corporation's proactive approach to capital management and shareholder engagement.

Strategic Moves in Shareholder Value

Advertisment

The renewal of the NCIB, effective from February 16, 2024, to February 15, 2025, underscores Decisive Dividend Corporation's confidence in its intrinsic value and its dedication to optimizing shareholder returns. By authorizing the repurchase of up to 947,168 common shares, the Corporation not only demonstrates fiscal strength but also a clear commitment to capitalizing on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. This strategic initiative is aligned with Decisive's broader mission to maintain a balance between rewarding shareholders and investing in future growth.

Looking Ahead: Sustainable Growth and Dividend Policy

The decision to increase dividends reflects not just past achievements but also the Corporation's optimistic outlook on its future prospects. With a clear strategy for growth, driven by both organic development and strategic acquisitions, Decisive Dividend Corporation is positioning itself as a resilient player in the finance sector. The enhanced dividend policy and the renewal of the NCIB are indicative of the Corporation's robust financial health and its proactive stance towards creating shareholder value. As the Corporation continues to navigate the complexities of the market, these measures are promising indicators of its commitment to stability, growth, and profitability.

```