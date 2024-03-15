Deceptive Math of Credit Card Rewards: Why Earning Points Might Cost More

Everyone feels like they’re getting a freebie when they cash in those credit card rewards, but a new study shows these “freebies” might be costing more than realized. With two-thirds of Americans with credit card debt still trying to maximize rewards, a financial comparison site, Bankrate, reveals this could be a losing strategy. Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing interest rates over rewards chasing for those in debt.

High Interest vs. Low Rewards

Credit card interest rates have hit an all-time high, with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau noting a soaring average annual percentage rate (APR) of 22.8% in 2023 from 12.9% in 2013. Meanwhile, the typical rewards payout ranges from 1 to 5%, making it nonsensical to pay over 20% in interest to earn minimal cash back or airline miles. This discrepancy often leads to consumers spending more on interest than if they had directly purchased rewards, such as airline tickets.

The True Value of Airline Miles

Airline miles, once a coveted reward, may not hold as much value as they used to. Michael Ashton, managing principal at Enduring Investments, points out that one airline mile on United equates to 2.5 cents, suggesting that miles have essentially become cash due to airlines increasing the required miles in line with ticket costs. Ashton advises spending miles quickly, as they do not earn interest and are considered a wasting asset.

Consumer Behavior and Debt Patterns

Despite the pitfalls of chasing rewards, many turn to credit cards out of necessity. In such cases, choosing a card that aligns with one's lifestyle for maximum benefit is advised. However, consumers should avoid spending on credit cards solely for the purpose of earning rewards. A 2016 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston highlighted that people tend to spend more when using credit cards. The study found that the average value of a cash transaction was $22, compared to $112 for noncash transactions. This spending pattern is particularly pronounced among Gen Z and millennials, who lead the chase for rewards according to Bankrate.

As credit card debt reaches record highs and interest rates continue to climb, it becomes increasingly clear that the pursuit of rewards may lead consumers further into financial hardship. This realization calls for a shift in perspective, from viewing credit card rewards as freebies to understanding the real cost behind them. By prioritizing debt repayment and exercising caution with credit usage, consumers can avoid the deceptive math that makes credit card rewards less rewarding than they appear.