Business

Deceptive Bitcoin ETF Approval and Intuitive Surgical’s Spotlight in After-Hours Trading

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Deceptive Bitcoin ETF Approval and Intuitive Surgical’s Spotlight in After-Hours Trading

In an event that kept the financial world on its toes, a deceptive approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and the spotlight on Intuitive Surgical’s performance during after-hours trading, underscored the oscillating nature of the financial markets. The recent developments are a testament to the profound influence of regulatory decisions and individual company performance on investment decisions and market trends.

Unraveling the Bitcoin ETF Approval Confusion

US regulators reportedly approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing directly in Bitcoin, a development seen as a milestone for the digital asset sector. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegedly authorized funds from industry stalwarts like BlackRock, Invesco, and Fidelity, alongside smaller competitors including Valkyrie. However, a false tweet from the SEC’s account led to market turbulence and confusion about the supposed approval.

A series of events ensued, with the SEC’s Twitter account initially posting approval, later claiming it was compromised and that the approval was not real. The Cboe exchange also made and retracted listing notifications for spot Bitcoin ETFs, adding to the confusion. While the SEC later approved all 11 ETFs, the legitimacy of the approval remained uncertain.

Repercussions of the Hoax

The misleading approval announcement led to a surge in Bitcoin prices before the retraction. The false information also prompted SEC chairman Gary Gensler to caution investors about the risks associated with Bitcoin. Despite the confusion, the approval would allow stock market participants to easily buy and sell Bitcoin ETFs, potentially easing the entry of traditional institutional investors into the cryptocurrency market. However, the incident also reflects the potential volatility and unpredictability of the digital asset sector.

Spotlight on Intuitive Surgical

While the Bitcoin ETF approval saga unfolded, Intuitive Surgical, renowned for its advanced robotic-assisted surgery systems, attracted attention during after-hours trading. However, details of the company’s performance and the market’s reaction were not immediately available.

The recent events serve as a reminder of the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of financial markets. Regulatory decisions and individual company performances can significantly sway investor sentiment and market movements. Investors are advised to exercise caution and diligence while dealing with such volatile scenarios.

Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

