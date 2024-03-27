Decades-Worst Layoffs Sweep US Media: Shadow Banks' Role Mirrors 2008 Crisis

In recent months, the US media sector has experienced its most severe layoffs in decades, sparking debates on the viability of journalism as a career. High-profile cuts at Vice and Deadspin have highlighted the issue, shedding light on the influence of 'shadow banks' like Apollo Global Management and Alden Capital, which back many of these media outlets. This scenario echoes the 2008 housing crisis, where financial maneuvers benefited investors at the expense of industries and their workers.

Background and Catalysts

The media sector's downturn can be traced back to various factors, including the overwhelming control of audience traffic by tech giants in 2018, notably Meta (formerly Facebook). This has left newspapers and news portals vulnerable to the algorithms of social media platforms, significantly impacting their reach and revenue. The entry of private equity into the media landscape exploited these vulnerabilities, leading to cost-cutting measures that often involved significant layoffs. Margot Susca, author and journalism professor, draws parallels between these tactics and those seen during the 2008 financial crisis, where financial institutions capitalized on misfortunes for profit.

The Real Estate Angle

Shadow banks have not only targeted media companies for their operational profits but have also eyed their physical assets, particularly real estate. A notable instance is the 2018 sale of the Asheville Citizen Times' headquarters by Gannett to Alden Capital's affiliate, showcasing a pattern of asset liquidation for quick profits. The sale and subsequent resale of such properties highlight a deeper strategy of financial exploitation reminiscent of the housing crisis tactics, where banks foreclosed homes to turn a profit.

Impact on Journalism and Future Outlook

The layoffs and financial strategies employed by private equity and hedge funds raise questions about the future of journalism and the media sector's sustainability. Critics argue that the problem lies not with the media's viability but with the 'locust funds' dismantling the industry for short-term gains. As companies like Vice and Deadspin face decimation, and others like G.O. Media sell off assets, the industry grapples with how to maintain quality journalism amid financial pressures. The situation calls for a reevaluation of the role of financial institutions in the media landscape and their impact on public discourse and democracy.