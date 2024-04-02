Debt Private Placements Soar to Rs 9.41 Lakh Crore in FY24, Outshining Equity Markets

Funds raised through debt private placements in FY24 have remarkably surpassed equity market fundraising, marking a significant shift in corporate India's capital raising strategies. Data reveals an impressive total of Rs 9.41 lakh crore garnered through debt channels, nearly quintupling the Rs 1.86 lakh crore collected via the equity market. This surge underscores a growing preference for debt instruments amidst an evolving financial landscape.

Unprecedented Growth in Debt Fundraising

The financial year 2024 has witnessed a historic mobilization of funds through debt private placements, with a record-breaking total of Rs 9.41 lakh crore. This figure not only represents a substantial year-on-year growth from Rs 8.52 lakh crore in FY23 but also highlights the increasing reliance on debt instruments over equity fundraising methods. Leading the charge in debt mobilization were NABARD, REC, and HDFC, which collectively contributed significantly to the total amount raised. Moreover, the public bonds market experienced robust activity, with 48 issues raising a commendable Rs 20,757 crore, a stark increase from the previous year's Rs 7,444 crore.

Equity Market Mobilization in FY24

While debt fundraising soared, the equity market also saw considerable activity. The total equity mobilization amounted to Rs 1.86 lakh crore, with fresh capital constituting Rs 1.25 lakh crore of this sum. The IPO market remained vibrant, with notable listings from Mankind Pharma, Tata Technologies, and JSW Infrastructure leading the way. Furthermore, the Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) sector witnessed a significant uptick, with 55 companies raising Rs 68,933 crore, showcasing the continued investor confidence in Indian equities.

Global Borrowing and Corporate Credit Outlook

Indian companies also expanded their fundraising horizons through overseas borrowing, including External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs), amassing Rs 3,55,526 crore. This remarkable 60% increase from the previous fiscal year reflects India's growing integration with global financial markets. Additionally, the corporate credit profile in FY24 remained robust, with a favorable downgrade-to-upgrade ratio indicating a healthy corporate sector poised for future growth. Sectors such as renewable power, road operators, capital goods, and auto components received positive rating actions, underlining their strong performance and potential.