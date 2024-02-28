Debswana Diamond Company Struggles with P252 Million in Overdue Supplier Payments

In a revealing session of Parliament, Minister of Minerals and Energy, Lefoko Moagi, highlighted the financial challenges faced by the Debswana Diamond Company, including a substantial P252 million owed to its suppliers. As the national diamond company grapples with payment delays, the spotlight turns on its impact on local businesses, especially those 42% that are citizen-owned.

Unveiling the Financial Strain

Minister Moagi provided a detailed breakdown of Debswana's financial obligations, revealing that P6 million is overdue to 54 companies, with a total outstanding balance of P252.18 million. The distribution of these debts shows P79.75 million ready for payment under agreed terms, P14.1 million already overdue, and a further P172.4 million pending but processed for imminent settlement. Debswana's payment terms, ranging from 14 to 60 days based on purchase orders, are designed to mitigate supplier disadvantage. Nonetheless, the company's weekly payment schedule has been disrupted, leading to delayed compensations for 125 suppliers due to late invoice submissions, inquiries, and technical setbacks attributed to the Ariba system's recent upgrade.

Systemic Challenges and Supplier Strain

The crux of the delay stems from systemic issues and operational inefficiencies, as highlighted by Moagi. The Ariba system's malfunction post-upgrade has significantly contributed to the backlog of payments, complicating the financial processes and leading to widespread dissatisfaction among suppliers. This scenario not only strains Debswana's relationships with its suppliers but also casts a shadow over the company's operational efficiency and financial health. The Minister's disclosure underscores a critical need for system improvements and more transparent communication channels between Debswana and its suppliers.

Forward-Looking Measures

In response to the escalating issue, Debswana has committed to addressing these challenges head-on, aiming to enhance the supplier experience and ensure timely payments. The Ministry of Minerals and Energy's proactive acknowledgment of the complaints received and the subsequent steps taken to rectify the situation signify a move towards greater accountability and operational efficiency. As Debswana navigates through these financial hurdles, the focus remains on restoring trust with its suppliers and stabilizing its payment cycles to maintain its reputation and operational integrity.

As the Debswana Diamond Company endeavors to resolve its payment challenges, the implications for local suppliers and the broader economic landscape are profound. The situation serves as a reminder of the delicate balance companies must maintain between operational efficiency and financial responsibility. For Debswana, the journey towards rectifying its payment practices may be fraught with challenges, but it is a necessary step in reinforcing its commitment to its suppliers and sustaining its position within the global diamond industry.