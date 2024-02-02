Debating Carbon Transition Risk Pricing: Implications for ESG Investing

The pricing of carbon transition risk in the financial markets is a crucial determinant of the shift pace to a low-carbon economy. However, the efficacy of this pricing has been a subject of contention among experts. Bolton and Kacperczyk (2021) posited that high carbon emissions relate to high stock returns, suggesting the markets price in the transition risk. However, this was contested by Aswani et al. (2024a) who argued that the carbon premium is insignificant when focusing on carbon intensities or disclosed emissions. These discussions pivot on whether to measure transition risk by absolute emissions or intensities, and the reliability of estimated emissions.

The Link Between Carbon Emissions and Earnings Surprises

A recent study by Atilgan et al. (2024) investigated the relationship between carbon emissions and earnings surprises. The study found a positive correlation, indicating that the carbon premium might be partly a result of outperformance, rather than just risk. This finding challenges the assumption that realized returns always reflect expected returns and the cost of capital, especially in the context of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing.

Implications for ESG Investing

The implications of these findings for ESG investing are significant. They underscore the dangers of confirmation bias and emphasize the need for a disciplined scientific approach in data interpretation. The study also discovered that carbon emissions are not fully priced in by the market. This revelation questions the effectiveness of market forces in driving a low-carbon economy and accentuates the need for government intervention. It also suggests a trade-off between fiduciary duty and net-zero alignment for investors.

Global Efforts Towards a Low-Carbon Economy

Global initiatives towards a low-carbon economy are evident. For instance, New York City's pension funds have proposed shareholder proposals for major banks to fully disclose their clean energy to fossil fuel finance ratios. This move highlights the importance of transparency in measuring banks' progress towards net-zero commitments. The International Energy Agency's report also stressed the need to triple investments in clean energy by the end of the decade. Moreover, the Bank of Russia has issued a methodology for public joint stock companies and issuers to develop sustainable development and climate transition plans, aiming to help Russian companies transition to a low carbon economy and remain competitive globally.