Death and Taxes: Unraveling the Tax Implications of Self-Managed Super Funds

Death and Taxes: Navigating the Intricacies of Self-Managed Super Funds

Advertisment

It's said that the only certainties in life are death and taxes. But what happens when these two inevitabilities intersect? This is a question that many practitioners grapple with when dealing with self-managed super funds (SMSFs) and the tax implications of death.

Capital Gains and the 'Tax-Free' Component

Upon death, capital gains in an SMSF are exempt from tax. Any imputation credits are refunded to the SMSF and credited to the account-based pension account. However, if there was an accumulation account in the SMSF at the time of death, some of the fund's investment income would be exempt from tax, while some would be taxable.

Advertisment

When account balances are paid out as lump sum death benefits, no tax would be payable on the 'tax-free' proportion. This 'tax-free' component of most people's super comes from after-tax contributions or contributions made by small business owners who sell business assets that have been owned for at least 15 years.

The tax agent for the SMSF should have reported these 'small business' contributions to the ATO when they lodged the tax return for the SMSF. It's crucial to identify and marshal all assets of a decedent to avoid a zero basis determination and ensure timely reporting for estate tax purposes.

Consistent Basis Reporting Rules

Advertisment

The consistent basis reporting rules under IRC Section 1014 f are designed to provide consistency in basis reporting between estate and income tax returns. This means that the final value determination of inherited property for federal estate tax purposes should be consistent with the basis used for income tax purposes.

If an asset is not reported or its value is underreported on an estate tax return, the basis of that asset for income tax purposes may be determined to be zero. This could result in significant tax liabilities for the beneficiaries when they sell the asset.

The Importance of Timely Reporting

Advertisment

Timely reporting of assets for estate tax purposes is essential to avoid a zero basis determination. Practitioners must be diligent in identifying and marshaling all assets of a decedent, even if they are discovered after the administration of the estate.

When a pension starts from an SMSF, the member and the trustee of the SMSF need to prepare paperwork and some forms generally need to be lodged with the ATO. The tax-free proportion of the pension is calculated and is generally locked in for the life of the pension.

In conclusion, while death and taxes may be certainties, the tax implications of death in relation to SMSFs are anything but straightforward. Practitioners must be aware of the potential issues and take steps to ensure that assets are reported correctly and consistently to avoid adverse tax consequences for beneficiaries.

Note: This article is intended to provide general information only and should not be construed as legal or tax advice. Practitioners should always seek professional advice when dealing with the tax implications of death in relation to SMSFs.