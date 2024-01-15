DEAT Capital Zimbabwe to Host Forum on Business Rescue and Corporate Renewal

In a strategic move to address corporate financial distress, DEAT Capital Zimbabwe is orchestrating a high-level Zimbabwe Business Rescue, Turnarounds and Insolvency Forum. Slated for February 29, the forum intends to illuminate the significance of corporate renewal, turnarounds, distress funding, and sound corporate governance. The event is projected to draw an audience of approximately 200 delegates, encompassing representatives from state-owned enterprises, public sector agencies, advisory firms, listed companies, fund managers, and insolvency and turnaround practitioners.

Demystifying Business Rescue

The forum aims to tackle the challenges and stigma associated with business rescue, a tailored process to assist companies in financial turmoil. The managing director of DEAT Capital, Nicky Moyo, underscored the hesitance of financial institutions to extend funding to companies under business rescue. Institutions often resort to 'defensive funding', safeguarding their own interests rather than aiding the distressed companies.

Alternative Solutions to Liquidation

The forum will likely debate alternatives to liquidation, such as granting post-commencement finance with a preferred status. Such an approach could potentially result in superior asset sale values and more favourable outcomes for employees. The discussion is poised to invite the participation of senior government officials and financial sector leaders, emphasizing the need for collective effort and innovative solutions in mitigating corporate financial distress.

Shaping the Future of Corporate Financial Health

Through the forum, DEAT Capital aims to shift the focus of corporate financial management towards rescue and renewal, rather than liquidation. This event is expected to foster dialogue, encourage collaboration, and facilitate the exchange of ideas to fortify the economic landscape of Zimbabwe and beyond, underlining the role of financial institutions in supporting businesses in distress. With eyes set on the future, DEAT Capital is leading Zimbabwe towards a more resilient corporate financial environment.