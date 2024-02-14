DCCI's 40 Budget Recommendations for a Business-Friendly Tax Environment in Bangladesh

In a bid to create a more business-friendly tax environment, the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has submitted a comprehensive list of 40 budget recommendations for the fiscal year 2024-25. The proposals, aimed at simplifying the tax system and promoting investment, were presented to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on February 14, 2024.

Advertisment

A Call for Tax Reforms and Investment-Friendly Policies

Among the key recommendations put forth by the DCCI is the amendment of the Income Tax Ordinance 1984, which includes the withdrawal of tax on provident funds of private jobholders. The DCCI president emphasized the discriminatory nature of the current tax system and its negative impact on foreign investments and industrialization. The chamber also called for the withdrawal of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on payment of interest of foreign loans and in the solar industry sector.

Expanding Tax and VAT Nets and Streamlining Refund Processes

Advertisment

In an effort to widen the tax and VAT net, the DCCI proposed an increase in the VAT free annual turnover ceiling to at least Tk4 crore. The chamber also recommended easing the process for refunds of the 5% advance tax during import, either by waiving or expediting it. In addition, the DCCI suggested implementing an Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) similar to the existing Integrated VAT Administration System (IVAS).

Encouraging a Brighter Future for Businesses

The DCCI's recommendations also include allowing Adjusted Income Tax (AIT) to be adjusted on future dates and the removal of taxes on Gratuity Fund, Superannuation Fund, and Pension Fund. By addressing these issues, the DCCI hopes to create a more conducive environment for businesses, ultimately leading to increased investment, job creation, and overall economic growth. As the 2024-25 fiscal year approaches, stakeholders eagerly await the NBR's response to these proposals.

A Shift Towards Automation and Efficiency

Recognizing the importance of a fully automated taxation system, the DCCI has also emphasized the need for the NBR to prioritize technological advancements. This includes ensuring seamless integration of various tax-related processes and promoting digital literacy among taxpayers. By embracing automation, the DCCI believes that the country can significantly improve tax management, reduce errors, and create a more efficient and transparent system.