DBP Allocates P2-Billion Loan to Boost Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Growth in Palawan

The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has pledged a P2-billion loan to the provincial government of Palawan, in a key move to support infrastructure projects and stimulate socio-economic growth. This comes as a part of the bank's Assistance for Economic and Social Development (Asenso) lending program, which is designed to aid local government units (LGUs) in their developmental pursuits.

Asenso Program: A Catalyst for Local Development

As of November 2023, DBP's Asenso program has approved loans totalling P104.41 billion for 372 LGUs across the country. The disbursed amount stands at P29.41 billion. The program has been instrumental in fostering infrastructure growth and socio-economic development at the grassroots level, providing LGUs with the necessary financial backing to undertake pivotal projects.

Palawan's Infrastructure Boost

For Palawan, the P2-billion loan will fuel crucial infrastructure projects, especially its road network enhancement and climate change resilience initiatives. Of the total loan, P1.4 billion will be channelled into upgrading approximately 76 kilometers of gravel roads into two-lane concrete ones. This move is expected to significantly improve connectivity for local farmers and fishermen to markets, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and people within the province.

DBP's Commitment to Local Development

DBP President and CEO Michael de Jesus has underscored this initiative as a testament to the bank's unwavering commitment to support the development efforts of LGUs. Palawan is a key economic player in Region 4-B (Mimaropa), with a population of 939,594 spread across 23 towns, one independent city, and 467 barangays. The DBP, recognized as the country's eighth largest bank in terms of assets, continues to play a pivotal role in boosting local economies and aiding in their holistic development.