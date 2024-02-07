Dayforce Reports Strong Q4 FY2023 Earnings and Announces Brand Transition

Dayforce Inc, previously known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The company announced a transition from Ceridian to Dayforce as the primary brand, reflecting the platform's growing international recognition for innovation and transformation in human capital management. The rebranding aligns with the company's strong financial performance, with total revenue reaching $1.51 billion, representing a 23% year-over-year growth in constant currency.

Robust Financial Performance

Dayforce's robust financial performance can be attributed largely to a 37% increase in recurring revenue. The adjusted cloud recurring gross margins expanded to 78.3%, and adjusted EBITDA margins were at 27.1%, amounting to $410 million. A record operating cash flow of $219.5 million was reported, marking a 54% conversion from adjusted EBITDA. The company also reported net cash provided by operating activities totaling $219.5 million for the full year of 2023, up from $132.6 million in 2022.

Customer Base Expansion

Dayforce expanded its customer base with over 6.84 million employees live on the platform, a year-over-year increase of approximately 900,000 employees. Further, net go-lives of large enterprise customers rose by 64%, and Dayforce recurring revenue per customer increased by 21%. The company maintained a high retention rate of 97.1%, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence.

Future Expectations and Outlook

For the fiscal year 2024, Dayforce expects recurring revenue ex float growth of 20-21% and an adjusted EBITDA margin midpoint of 28.3%. The company's CEO, CFO, Chief Product and Technology Officer, and President all expressed confidence in their path ahead, focusing on strong revenue growth rates and profitability measures. Their conversations also touched on product innovations, customer wins, and go-lives, indicating a strong start to the year with a record pipeline coverage ratio and January sales exceeding the target.