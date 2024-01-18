DaVita, Cardinal Health, BBVA: Strong Value Stocks to Consider

Three potent stocks stand out in today's financial market for their strong value characteristics: DaVita Inc. (DVA), Cardinal Health (CAH), and Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). Each of these stocks has been awarded a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy), indicating a resilient investment proposition.

DaVita Inc: A Robust Contender

DaVita operates a network of kidney dialysis centers across the U.S., offering a vital service in the nation's healthcare landscape. The company's current year earnings estimate has witnessed a 2.4% increase over the past 60 days. Furthermore, its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) stands at 12.4, significantly lower than the industry average of 16.10. This combination of positive earnings revision and a lower P/E ratio underscores DaVita's value, earning it a Value Score of A.

Cardinal Health: A Strong Player in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Operating nationwide as a drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies and healthcare providers, Cardinal Health has carved out a substantial niche for itself in the market. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has seen a slight yet encouraging 0.2% increase. With a P/E ratio of 15.41, Cardinal Health's stock is considerably less expensive than the industry average of 26.60. This company, too, has been awarded a Value Score of A.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A.: A Financial Powerhouse

BBVA, a Spanish banking and financial services giant, offers a robust investment option for those interested in the financial sector. The company has seen a 1.5% rise in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings in the last 60 days. Its P/E ratio, 6.02, is notably lower than the industry average of 8.50. BBVA also boasts a Value Score of A, making it a high-value proposition in the banking sector.

