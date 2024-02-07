Davies Consulting Division Strengthens Leadership Team with Three New Appointments

Davies Consulting Division, a leading consulting firm, has fortified its leadership team with the addition of three new partners. David Rose, Ricky Maloney, and Allen Lewis bring their extensive expertise to the table, promising to provide comprehensive solutions for clients. The decision to onboard these highly experienced professionals underlines the firm's commitment to deliver actionable, effective solutions that meet evolving business needs.

Strengthening Global Relationships

Expanding the firm's global relationship management team, Ricky Maloney and David Rose have been appointed as partners. Maloney, an expert in asset and wealth management, brings his experience from various financial services roles, focusing on financial market infrastructure. Rose, on the other hand, has an illustrious 17-year career at Robert Half, notably serving as the vice president of Financial Services at Protiviti UK. His wide-ranging background in finance and technology operations is expected to be an invaluable asset to the firm.

Boosting Banking and Markets Expertise

Further enhancing the firm's capabilities in the banking and markets sector, Allen Lewis has been appointed as a partner. Lewis, a veteran with 20 years of experience at major financial institutions like J.P. Morgan Chase, BNY Mellon, and General Motors Asset Management, is renowned for his expertise in liquidity management and middle office operations. His addition to the team is expected to bolster the company's standing in the banking and financial markets.

Positioning for Future Success

The newly appointed partners each bring their unique expertise and insights to the firm. Their collective experience and commitment to excellence promise to promote Davies Consulting Division's client readiness and market positioning. As the firm sets its eyes on future growth and success, the decision to strengthen its leadership team with these seasoned professionals reflects its strategic vision and adaptability to evolving business needs.