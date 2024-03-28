David Rosenberg Shifts Stance on Canada's Housing Market Amid Recession Predictions

Once a staunch pessimist about Canada's real estate sector, economist David Rosenberg revises his outlook, signaling a less bearish stance amidst looming recession forecasts. Initially predicting a steep 30% drop in home prices, the current market slowdown aligns more closely with a 20% decrease, according to Rosenberg's latest analysis.

Rethinking Predictions: A New Real Estate Perspective

In a revealing interview with The Globe and Mail, David Rosenberg, a seasoned economist and the mind behind Rosenberg Research, openly admits to the inaccuracies of his past predictions regarding Canada's housing market. With a career spanning over four decades, Rosenberg has often faced criticism for his gloomy economic forecasts. However, recent developments, including a softening in inflation rates and potential interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, have prompted him to adjust his views on the real estate sector. He now believes that while home prices may still decrease slightly, a catastrophic crash is unlikely.

Immigration Policy and Economic Growth

Rosenberg also touches on the contentious issue of Canada's aggressive immigration policy, which he previously described as "insane" for its role in exacerbating housing market pressures. While acknowledging the necessity of immigration for offsetting stagnant native population growth, he argues that the current policy is excessively robust, contributing to a disproportionate increase in population relative to economic expansion. This mismatch, Rosenberg suggests, is leading to a decline in the standard of living, as economic growth fails to keep pace with population increases.

Government Spending and Investment

Further, Rosenberg critiques the Canadian government's fiscal policy, particularly the sustained high levels of government spending post-COVID-19, which was initially intended to be temporary. He believes this has crowded out business investment, crucial for productivity and, ultimately, economic growth. The lack of "capital deepening," or investment in productive assets, has been a significant issue for Canada over the past decade, according to Rosenberg. He advocates for supply-side policies that bolster capital stock and productivity to support a robust immigration policy.

As David Rosenberg tempers his bearish outlook on Canada's housing market, the broader implications for the economy and policy-making loom large. The interplay between immigration, government spending, and economic growth remains a delicate balance, one that policymakers and economists alike will continue to navigate in the face of potential recessions in Canada and the U.S. Rosenberg's evolving viewpoint underscores the complex, ever-changing nature of economic forecasting, inviting reflection on the paths forward for Canada's real estate sector and overall economic health.