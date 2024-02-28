David Coleman Named EBRD Vice President, Chief Risk Officer Amid Expansion

David Coleman has officially been appointed as the Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), stepping into his new role on March 1, 2024. His promotion from Acting Vice President since December 2023 to a permanent position underscores his pivotal role in steering the EBRD through its expansion into new countries of operation. Coleman's extensive banking background and leadership in risk management are set to bolster the EBRD's strategic direction.

Extensive Career and Leadership Experience

Coleman's nearly 30-year tenure in the banking sector includes notable positions at the Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche Bank, Bankers Trust, and NatWest, providing him with a rich expertise in financial services. His leadership extends beyond his executive roles; as a member of the EBRD's Executive Committee, Operations Committee, and the Asset and Liability Committee, Coleman has been instrumental in shaping the bank's strategic policies. Additionally, his role as the head of the Risk Committee and chairperson of the EBRD's Crisis Management Team showcases his comprehensive approach to risk management and crisis resolution.

Addressing Current and Future Challenges

With the EBRD's ongoing expansion into new operational territories, Coleman's appointment comes at a critical juncture. His responsibility over Risk Management, Environmental and Sustainability, Procurement Policy, and Advisory departments positions him as a key figure in navigating the complexities of international finance and development. Coleman's significant contributions to risk management, evidenced by his co-authorship of a key examination text for the Professional Risk Managers' International Association (PRMIA) and his service on its Global Board, highlight his deep commitment to advancing the field.

Strategic Vision for EBRD's Future

As the EBRD continues to expand its footprint, Coleman's strategic vision will be vital in leveraging opportunities and addressing the challenges that lie ahead. His well-rounded experience and leadership are expected to drive the EBRD's efforts in achieving sustainable development and financial stability in its countries of operation. Coleman's role in ensuring the bank's readiness to manage risks and crises will be crucial as the EBRD embarks on this new chapter of growth and development.

The appointment of David Coleman as Vice President, Chief Risk Officer marks a significant milestone for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. As the bank navigates through an era of expansion and increasing complexities in international finance, Coleman's leadership and expertise in risk management are set to propel the EBRD towards achieving its strategic goals. His track record of excellence and dedication to the field makes him a pivotal figure in the bank's journey towards fostering economic growth and sustainability in its countries of operation.