Dave Gilreath Sheds Light on Financial Advisors' Fear of Volatility and Its Impact on Investments

During a recent meeting of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Greater Indiana, Dave Gilreath, Chief Investment Officer of Innovative Portfolios, challenged the financial advisors' prevalent fear of market volatility. He questioned whether this fear was negatively impacting their clients' investment outcomes.

A Comparative Study of Fears

Gilreath presented an enlightening comparison between the top concerns of investors and those of advisors. The findings revealed that while volatility tops the list of concerns for advisors, investors, particularly millennials, have developed a certain level of acceptance towards it. These younger investors, he noted, were more concerned about long-term risks than market fluctuations.

Re-evaluating the Approach to Volatility

Gilreath emphasized on the need for advisors to shift their focus from short-term volatility to more pressing long-term risks, like permanent capital loss. He urged them to reassess their traditional approaches aimed at reducing volatility, arguing that this may be costing their clients more than it's protecting them.

Monetizing Volatility

Offering a fresh perspective, Gilreath suggested strategies to monetize volatility, such as option overlays. These could serve as a tool to generate incremental income for clients, especially those with longer life expectancies. Innovative Portfolios, represented by Gilreath, offers products like Dividend Performers ETF and Preferred-Plus ETF, which include option overlays for additional income.

Innovative Portfolios: A Glimpse

Innovative Portfolios manages $1.55 billion in assets and provides investment solutions to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and institutional clients. However, potential investors are cautioned about the risks involved with investing in derivatives, dividend-paying securities, real estate, and preferred securities.