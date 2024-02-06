DataTrek Research Flags Risks for U.S. Regional Banks Amid Financial Struggles

The stability of U.S. regional banks is under intense scrutiny, with recent data pointing to a potential financial crisis within this sector. According to DataTrek Research, these banks have been grappling with significant challenges for years, and the current economic climate amplifies their precarious situation. The main concern is diminishing dividend yields, which are now trailing far behind those of 10-year Treasuries.

Stagnant Growth and Falling Stock Values

Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, highlighted that the aggregate dividend payouts of regional banks have seen little to no growth since the pre-financial crisis years of 2006-2007. Data from the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF indicates that the annual dividend per share was $1.44 in 2006-2007, which fell to $1.29 in 2019 before slightly rising to $1.57 in 2023. This represents a meager 9% growth over a decade. Furthermore, the stock values of these banks have remained flat compared to those years, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) recently declining by 1.3%, contributing to a 10% year-to-date decrease.

Commercial Real Estate Exposure

This downturn is echoed in the broader performance of stocks like New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), which saw a significant drop due to concerns over its commercial real estate exposure. Experts warn that regional banks, holding 80% of the $2.7 trillion in commercial real estate loans, may face severe ramifications as more than $2.2 trillion of those loans are due to mature between 2024 and 2027.

Market Reactions and Recommendations

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a slight increase, marginal declines were seen in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The financial sector of the S&P 500 remained unchanged, showing a modest gain for the year. Bond market yields, particularly for the 10-year Treasury note, were down seven basis points, trading around 4.09%. Amid these oscillations, Colas advises caution with regional banks, hinting that their stock prices may dip even further.