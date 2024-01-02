en English
Danimer Scientific Inc: A Detailed Stock Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Danimer Scientific Inc: A Stock Analysis

Specialty Chemicals industry player, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR), part of the Basic Materials Sector, witnessed a minor stock price fluctuation on December 29, 2024, opening at $1.08 and closing at $1.07. Over the past year, the company’s stock price has made a notable journey, ranging between $0.87 and $4.59.

Financial Health and Insider Transactions

Despite a decline in average yearly earnings per share of -14.24%, Danimer Scientific reported an increase in annual sales by 20.35% over the last five years. The company, employing 271 workers, reported a gross margin of -34.98, an operating margin of -232.89, and a pretax margin of -339.30. The insider ownership stands at 12.32%, with institutional ownership at 39.04%. A recent insider transaction included a Director purchasing 50,000 shares at $0.94 each.

Quarterly Report and Projections

For the last quarter reported on September 29, 2023, Danimer Scientific posted a quarterly EPS of -$0.39, missing the prediction by $0.05. The company reported a net margin of -337.78 and a return on equity of -40.95. Analysts project an earnings decrease to around -14.24% per share for the next fiscal year. The company’s financial health is evident in its quick ratio of 6.80, a price to sales ratio of 2.04, and a trailing twelve-month diluted EPS of -1.41. The company’s market capitalization stands at 104.07 million with 102,035K shares outstanding, annual sales of 53,220K, and an annual income of -179,760K in the last quarter.

The company’s stock has a 50-day Moving Average of $1.2634 and a 200-day Moving Average of $2.2861. Danimer Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy with an average rating score of 3.00 based on 1 buy rating. The company’s stock has increased by 2.9% since January 1st, 2024. The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024.

Business Finance United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
