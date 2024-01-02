Danimer Scientific Inc: A Detailed Stock Analysis
Specialty Chemicals industry player, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR), part of the Basic Materials Sector, witnessed a minor stock price fluctuation on December 29, 2024, opening at $1.08 and closing at $1.07. Over the past year, the company’s stock price has made a notable journey, ranging between $0.87 and $4.59.
Financial Health and Insider Transactions
Despite a decline in average yearly earnings per share of -14.24%, Danimer Scientific reported an increase in annual sales by 20.35% over the last five years. The company, employing 271 workers, reported a gross margin of -34.98, an operating margin of -232.89, and a pretax margin of -339.30. The insider ownership stands at 12.32%, with institutional ownership at 39.04%. A recent insider transaction included a Director purchasing 50,000 shares at $0.94 each.
Quarterly Report and Projections
For the last quarter reported on September 29, 2023, Danimer Scientific posted a quarterly EPS of -$0.39, missing the prediction by $0.05. The company reported a net margin of -337.78 and a return on equity of -40.95. Analysts project an earnings decrease to around -14.24% per share for the next fiscal year. The company’s financial health is evident in its quick ratio of 6.80, a price to sales ratio of 2.04, and a trailing twelve-month diluted EPS of -1.41. The company’s market capitalization stands at 104.07 million with 102,035K shares outstanding, annual sales of 53,220K, and an annual income of -179,760K in the last quarter.
The company’s stock has a 50-day Moving Average of $1.2634 and a 200-day Moving Average of $2.2861. Danimer Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy with an average rating score of 3.00 based on 1 buy rating. The company’s stock has increased by 2.9% since January 1st, 2024. The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024.
