Dangote Group Clarifies Its Role Amid Nigeria's Rising Food Prices

As I sat down with Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote, Executive Director at the Dangote Group of Companies, the air was thick with anticipation. Nigeria has been wrestling with soaring food prices, and many fingers have been pointed towards the conglomerate, a titan in the nation's economy. However, Fatima offers a narrative that challenges the prevailing discourse, emphasizing the group's limited involvement in the food sector and shedding light on the intricate web of factors driving up prices.

In a revealing conversation with the BBC's Hausa Service, Fatima underscored a pivotal shift in the company's strategy. "Five years ago, we made a decisive move," she explained, marking the group's divestiture from its food processing unit to the Olam Group.

This transition transferred the production of staples such as flour, pasta, and semolina away from Dangote's purview, although the Dangote brand continues to grace these products under a concession agreement slated to conclude next year. "Today, our production is confined to sugar, salt, and Dangote classic seasonings, with plans to venture into rice production," she added, delineating the current scope of their involvement in the food sector.

Unraveling the Price Surge Mystery

Despite the narrowed focus, the specter of rising food prices looms large, posing a quandary that Fatima is keen to dissect. She candidly discusses the external pressures inflating costs, notably the reliance on dollar-priced raw materials. "From sugar cane imported from Brazil to crude salt, our production chains are ensnared by dollar fluctuations," she elucidates.

This insight offers a glimpse into the complex dynamics at play, far removed from the simplistic narrative of corporate greed. In the realm of cement, the group confronts a similar conundrum; despite sourcing raw materials locally, the dollar-dominated supply chain exerts upward pressure on prices, mirroring broader economic challenges detailed in an analysis on cement prices.