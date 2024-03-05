Dan Cary and Associates Honored with Ameriprise Client Experience Award 2023 in Lawrence, KS

In a notable recognition of excellence in financial advisory services, Dan Cary and Associates, a Lawrence-based private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, has been awarded the prestigious Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2023. This accolade underscores the team's commitment to delivering personalized, goal-oriented advice and outstanding client service, achieving an impressive client satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5.0.

Commitment to Excellence

At the heart of Dan Cary and Associates' success is a deep-rooted commitment to understanding and meeting the unique needs and aspirations of its clients. The practice, led by Dan Cary, CFP®, CMFA®, and Trish LaRue, CRPC®, has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to provide tailored financial advice. This is evidenced by their stellar business results and the high esteem in which their clients hold them. The Ameriprise Client Experience Award is not just a recognition of past achievements but a testament to the firm's ongoing dedication to their clients' financial success.

Personalized, Goal-Based Advice

What sets Dan Cary and Associates apart is their personalized approach to financial planning. Understanding that each client's financial journey is unique, the team invests time in building one-on-one relationships that are as much about trust as they are about financial guidance. This approach ensures that the advice provided is not only based on a solid understanding of each client's needs and expectations but also aligned with their long-term objectives. This method of operation aligns perfectly with Ameriprise Financial's mission of helping people feel more confident about their financial future, a commitment they have upheld for 130 years.

A Legacy of Trust and Expertise

The Ameriprise Client Experience Award places Dan Cary and Associates in an elite group of advisors recognized for their leadership and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. This award also highlights Ameriprise Financial's extensive capabilities in investment advice, asset management, and insurance, backed by a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors. As Dan Cary and Associates continue to serve the community of Lawrence, KS, from their office at 1319 Wakarusa Drive, they not only carry forward a legacy of trust and expertise but also set new benchmarks for client satisfaction in the financial advisory sector.

As we reflect on the significance of this accolade, it's clear that the award is more than just an acknowledgment of the firm's client satisfaction ratings. It is a recognition of the profound impact that dedicated, personalized financial advice can have on individuals' lives. Looking ahead, Dan Cary and Associates is poised to continue its tradition of excellence, shaping the financial futures of their clients with integrity, expertise, and a deeply personal touch.