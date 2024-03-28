Dalal Street's FY24 Triumph: Nifty, Midcaps Soar Amid ₹2L Cr FPI Influx

Marking a remarkable fiscal year 2024, Dalal Street witnessed an impressive performance across the board, with significant contributions from both the Nifty index and midcap stocks. Surabhi Upadhyay, a noted analyst, delves into the intricacies of this financial year's achievements, highlighting the substantial inflow of foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and the sectors leading the rally.

Unprecedented FPI Inflows and Sectoral Wins

The fiscal year 2024 emerged as a standout period for the Indian stock market, with the Nifty index providing positive returns in 9 out of 12 months, propelled by a massive ₹2 lakh crore FPI infusion, the highest since FY21. Financials led the charge, with significant gains powered by relaxed norms from the Reserve Bank of India, notably impacting heavyweights like Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv. Despite IT stocks facing sell-offs, the market's buoyancy was underpinned by a robust performance in mid and small cap stocks, soaring over 60%, and painting a bullish picture for potential investors.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices Shine

The financial year also spotlighted the exceptional growth of mid and small cap stocks, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surging by 76.15% and the Nifty Midcap 100 index by 61.21%. November witnessed the highest monthly gain for small caps, emphasizing the investor's renewed interest in these segments. The stellar performance of these indices, reminiscent of the 2018 rally, was marked by numerous stocks achieving multibagger returns, further enriching the investment landscape.

Looking Ahead: FY24's Impact on Future Market Trends

As Dalal Street concludes an extraordinary fiscal year, the market's outlook remains optimistic, with analysts predicting continued FPI interest, especially in anticipation of the 2024 general election outcome. The remarkable upswing in mid and small cap stocks, coupled with the substantial FPI inflows, sets a precedent for what could be a transformative period for the Indian stock market, signaling a potential for sustained growth and profitability for investors in the coming fiscal year.