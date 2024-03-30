Dalal Street Week Ahead: RBI Policy Review, Auto Sales, Global PMI Data Set to Shape Market Dynamics

As Dalal Street gears up for a week filled with pivotal events, market enthusiasts are closely monitoring several factors that could significantly influence the financial landscape. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, comprehensive auto sales data, and key global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures stand out as the main attractions. These elements combined with corporate earnings expectations for the March FY24 quarter are poised to dictate market trends, offering a mix of challenges and opportunities for investors.

Auto Sales Data in the Spotlight

With the advent of the new financial year FY25, all eyes are on the auto sector as it releases sales data for March. Industry giants like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp among others are anticipated to reveal figures that could sway market sentiments. Analysts predict a robust double-digit growth in two-wheeler retail sales, while passenger vehicle sales are expected to see a modest single-digit increase. However, the commercial vehicle and tractor segments might display a subdued performance, casting a varied outlook on the auto industry's overall health.

RBI's Monetary Policy Decision Awaits

The financial community is on edge as the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee convenes for its crucial meeting. Despite the consensus leaning towards a steady hold on policy rates, the RBI's commentary will be scrutinized for hints on future rate directions, especially in light of the US Federal Reserve's actions. February's CPI inflation slight ease to 5.09% and a drop in core inflation suggests a delicate balance in the central bank's approach towards fostering growth while keeping inflation in check.

Global PMI Data and Economic Indicators

Investors will also turn their attention to the international stage, where PMI data from major economies such as the US and China could provide further insight into global economic health. Additionally, domestic indicators like bank loan and deposit growth, along with foreign exchange reserves, will offer a glimpse into India's economic standing. The global economic narrative, shaped by speeches from Federal Reserve officials and crucial