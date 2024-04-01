Dalal Street Buzz: Pfizer's Surge, Concor's Comeback, and Bajaj Finserv's Value Unlocking Moves

Pfizer's stock gaining momentum, Container Corporation (Concor) attracting old investors back, and Bajaj Finserv's potential value unlocking through Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO stirring HNIs interest. Concor's resurgence is tied to the improving fortunes of the Adani group, while Bajaj Finserv's strategy hints at further value unlocking, catching HNIs' attention.

Market Movements and Strategic Trades

Pfizer's shares experienced unusual trading volumes last week, sparking speculation of a fat finger trade or an impending large block deal. Meanwhile, Concor, once impacted by the Adani group's Hindenburg report fallout, is seeing a revival in investor interest. This shift is attributed to the Adani group's rebound, making Concor an attractive proposition once again.

Contrarian Bets and Value Unlocking

PPFAS Mutual Fund's acquisition of Zee shares was clarified as part