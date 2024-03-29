Dairibord Holdings Faces 50% Profit Drop Amid Soaring Costs, Eyes Leaner Structure for Recovery

LISTED milk products processor, Dairibord Holdings, encountered a significant financial setback in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with a nearly 50% drop in profit after tax to ZWL$6,89 billion, as operational expenses and finance costs more than doubled. Despite the financial downturn, the company reported a revenue increase of nearly 48% to ZWL$724,11 billion, driven by an 11% rise in sales volumes and strategic pricing adjustments. This financial landscape presents a nuanced picture of resilience amid challenges, with the company looking towards a leaner cost structure and expansion opportunities for recovery.