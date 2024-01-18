DailyPay CEO Discusses Platform's Revolution in Financial Transactions

In an enlightening discussion with Judy Khan Shaw, host of NYSEFloorTalk, Kevin Coop, CEO of DailyPay, Inc., shed light on the transformative effect of the DailyPay platform on financial transactions. Coop highlighted the innovative approach of DailyPay that allows employees to receive their pay as they earn it, breaking the shackles of traditional payday systems. This on-demand pay service is designed to usher in an era of financial security and flexibility for workers.

Advertisment

DailyPay's Game-Changing Approach

Coop detailed how the DailyPay service provides a paradigm shift in how people access their earnings. It empowers employees, offering them the freedom to receive their wages in real-time, instead of adhering to the age-old payday structures. This service is not just revolutionary, but also caters to the financial needs and demands of the modern worker, ensuring they have access to their earnings when they need it the most.

Impacting Employers and Users Alike

Advertisment

DailyPay's impact is not just limited to the employees. It also extends to employers, including Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton, Target, Kroger, and Dollar Tree. The platform allows these companies to provide their employees with the benefit of on-demand pay, further solidifying their commitment towards employee welfare and financial well-being.

Funding Fuels Further Growth

Coop also touched upon the recent funding round, where DailyPay raised a whopping $175 million. Of this, $100 million came as an expanded secured credit facility capacity provided by Citi. This significant financial boost will be channelled towards accelerating growth and expansion into new markets, driving product innovation, and venturing into adjacent categories. This funding is viewed as a critical milestone for DailyPay and is poised to positively influence the company's future undertakings.