DAGS Appeals for $60 Million to Revive Key Financial System Upgrade

In a fresh appeal to the legislature, the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) is requesting over $60 million to resurrect a critical project aimed at upgrading the state's central financial management system. The system, known as the Financial Accounting and Management Information System (FAMIS), is pivotal for state operations, including payroll processing, but is now grappling with the challenges of a half-century lifespan.

Previous Project: A Failed Attempt

The previous attempt to overhaul FAMIS was funded by federal coronavirus pandemic recovery aid, a lifeline that ultimately led to a $17 million contract being awarded to invenioLSI. However, the contract was abruptly severed in March after an evaluation revealed that $8 million worth of labor performed by the contractor was largely unusable. The fallout from this aborted project has since cast a giant shadow of doubt over the DAGS' capability to manage the new initiative successfully.

Legislators Demand Accountability

Lawmakers have voiced their concerns about the wasted funds and are demanding a high degree of accountability from DAGS in overseeing the new project. Stepping into the eye of this storm is Keith Regan, the current director of DAGS. Regan has sought to provide reassurances to legislative committees that the lessons learned from the failed attempt have been ingrained in their approach to the new project, promising a successful turnaround this time.

A Comprehensive Funding Plan

Regan outlined a multifaceted funding request, including allocations for hiring consultants, digitizing paper-based forms, and implementing organizational change management. However, the lion's share of the funding is earmarked for software upgrades, which is anticipated to span the next 18 months. As the fall season beckons, DAGS will be on the hunt for a new contractor to undertake the project, this time through a competitive bidding process.