D.A. Davidson Advises Anillo Industries in Strategic Sale to Novaria Group, Strengthening Aerospace Sector

D.A. Davidson & Co. has played a pivotal role as the exclusive financial advisor in the sale of Anillo Industries to Novaria Group, a move that marks a significant consolidation in the aerospace and defense sectors. Anillo, a premier manufacturer of Class C parts such as washers, shims, and plain bearings, is renowned for its in-depth manufacturing capabilities and global customer base in both military and commercial aerospace fields. Through this acquisition, Novaria Group, a portfolio company of KKR, aims to leverage Anillo's longstanding reputation for quality and innovation to bolster its service offerings and market position.

Strategic Partnership for Growth

Founded in 1957 and helmed by second-generation owners Kurt and Mark Koch, Anillo has distinguished itself with its comprehensive in-house capabilities, including tool and die design, fabrication, processing, and painting. This acquisition by Novaria Group, a company focused on precision component businesses within the aerospace and defense markets, is seen as a strategic move to enhance both companies' growth and service capabilities. Kurt Koch, President of Anillo, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the shared commitment to excellence and innovation and the potential to better serve customers and drive growth.

Enhancing Value Proposition

Novaria Group is intent on strengthening its value delivery to customers in the defense and aerospace sectors. Bryan Perkins, CEO of Novaria, emphasized the importance of Anillo's critical manufacturing parts and its six-decade reputation for innovation and reliability. This acquisition aligns with Novaria's mission to deliver superior performance and sustainable growth within the aerospace and defense marketplace. The partnership between Anillo and Novaria is anticipated to fortify the value proposition to their customers, enhancing both companies' market reach and capabilities.

Expert Facilitation by D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson, a leading investment bank with a strong focus on middle-market clients, facilitated this significant transaction, showcasing its expertise in financial advisory and capital markets. This move signifies the ongoing consolidation and strategic partnerships within the Aerospace & Defense industry, aimed at enhancing capabilities and market reach. Paul Weisbrich, Managing Director in D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials Investment Banking Group, expressed excitement about the partnership's potential for both Anillo and the broader industry.

The acquisition of Anillo by Novaria Group, facilitated by D.A. Davidson, not only strengthens Novaria's offerings in the aerospace and defense sectors but also signifies a strategic consolidation in the industry. This partnership is poised to foster innovation and growth, enhancing service to a global clientele and reinforcing the companies' shared commitment to excellence. As the aerospace and defense sectors continue to evolve, strategic acquisitions such as this will play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future landscape.