Cyteir Therapeutics Announces Voluntary Delisting from Nasdaq, Plans for Dissolution

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cyteir") (Nasdaq: CYT), a biotechnology firm, today disclosed its decision to voluntarily delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market, marking a significant shift in its corporate trajectory. This move precedes Cyteir's planned dissolution, a step approved by both the company's board and its shareholders in a recent special meeting.

Path to Delisting and Dissolution

Cyteir has formally communicated to The Nasdaq Stock Market its intention to remove its common stock from listing and trading, with an anticipated suspension of trading before the market opens on March 18, 2024. Following this suspension, Cyteir expects to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to formalize the delisting process, which is slated to become effective approximately ten days later. The company also plans to cease its stock transfer operations and file for dissolution in Delaware shortly thereafter, signaling the end of its publicly traded status and initiating its liquidation process.

Considerations Behind the Decision

The decision to delist and deregister was not made lightly. Cyteir's board of directors weighed several factors, including the financial burden of maintaining a public company status, such as auditing, legal, and SEC filing costs. Moreover, management considered the operational demands of complying with ongoing listing and reporting requirements, all within the context of the company's impending liquidation and dissolution. These considerations reflect a strategic pivot towards minimizing expenses and streamlining the dissolution process, underscoring the complex challenges facing biotech firms in the current economic climate.

Implications and Forward-Looking Statements

Cyteir's announcement includes forward-looking statements regarding the timing and process of its planned dissolution and liquidation. While these statements reflect the company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to diverge significantly. These include potential delays or changes in the planned delisting and dissolution processes, as well as broader market and regulatory risks outlined in Cyteir's recent proxy statement. As the company moves forward with its plans, the biotech industry and its stakeholders will closely watch the implications of this decision for future market trends and regulatory considerations.