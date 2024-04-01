Cyril Whitter Retires After 46 Years in Captive Insurance, Justin Doherty Steps Up as IML CEO

Marking the end of an era, Cyril Whitter, the esteemed president and chief executive officer of Independent Management Limited (IML), has retired following a distinguished 46-year tenure in Bermuda's captive insurance industry. Justin N Doherty, heralded for his extensive experience in the insurance sector, has been announced as Whitter's successor. This transition reflects a significant moment for IML, highlighting both the end of Whitter's influential leadership and the beginning of a promising new chapter under Doherty's guidance.

A Legacy of Leadership and Achievement

Cyril Whitter's journey in the insurance industry is nothing short of remarkable. Starting with an accountancy diploma from The Bermuda College in 1978, Whitter climbed the ranks to become the executive vice president of Independent Management in 2007, before being named president and CEO in 2009. His tenure was marked by a commitment to excellence and innovation, culminating in receiving the Bermuda Captive Conference's 2022 Fred Reiss Lifetime Achievement Award. Whitter's expertise in managing a diverse range of insurance classes has significantly contributed to IML's reputation as a leader in the field.

Justin N Doherty: A New Era Begins

Justin N Doherty brings to IML more than a decade of experience in the global insurance industry. His background includes various roles at global insurers, providing him with a unique blend of technical knowledge and strategic insight. Doherty's appointment is seen as a strategic move to ensure IML's continued growth and adaptability in the face of evolving market dynamics. His vision for IML involves enhancing operational efficiencies, driving sustainable growth, and maintaining the company's commitment to client support.

Continued Influence and Strategic Advisory

Despite stepping down from his role as president and CEO, Cyril Whitter will remain closely connected to IML. He will continue to serve as a strategic adviser to the management team, retain his position on the board of IML, and join the board of its parent company, Mizzen Holdings Ltd. This arrangement ensures that Whitter's wealth of experience and insight will continue to benefit the company. Whitter expressed his confidence in Doherty's leadership abilities, underscoring a smooth transition and the promising future ahead for IML.

As IML turns a new page, the legacy of Cyril Whitter's leadership and the anticipation of Justin N Doherty's vision set the stage for an exciting journey ahead. The insurance industry watches closely as IML embarks on this new chapter, poised for innovation and growth under fresh leadership. This transition not only marks the culmination of a remarkable career but also the beginning of a new era for Independent Management Limited.