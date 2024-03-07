Cyprus Tax Update: Extended TD4 Filing Deadline for Related Party Transactions

On 23rd February 2024, the Cyprus Official Gazette made headlines by announcing a significant update in the taxation realm. This announcement centers around the extension of the filing deadline for Corporate Income Tax returns (TD4) for a particular group of taxpayers, specifically those involved in related party transactions. This regulatory shift aims to streamline the tax filing process and ensure accuracy in submissions.
Extension of Filing Deadline
The crux of the Decree is the provision of additional time for the electronic submission of TD4 for the fiscal year 2022. Taxpayers involved in related party transactions, thereby required to file a Summary Information Table (SIT), now have until 30th November 2024 to comply. This move is designed to alleviate the pressure on businesses, allowing for a more thorough preparation and submission of financial data, thereby enhancing the overall accuracy of tax filings. For further insights, readers are encouraged to review previous discussions on this topic here.
Penalties for Non-Compliance
While the extension serves as a breather for many, the Decree firmly addresses the consequence of non-adherence. A penalty of €500 will be levied on taxpayers who fail to meet the new deadline for submitting their TD4 alongside the mandatory Summary Information Table (SIT). This penalty underscores the importance of compliance and the government's commitment to enforcing tax regulations effectively.
It's important to highlight that the extended deadline benefits only a select group of taxpayers. Those not involved in related party transactions are bound by the original deadline, which mandates the electronic filing of TD4 and the Summary Information Table (SIT) by 31st March 2024. This distinction emphasizes the tailored approach of the Decree, focusing on easing the compliance process for businesses navigating the complexities of related party transactions.