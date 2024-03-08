Customs Valuation Karachi Accelerates Grievance Resolution, Aims for Enhanced Trade Efficiency

KARACHI: In a significant move to bolster trade and economic growth, Director General (DG) Customs Valuation Karachi, Mirza Mubashir Baig, has announced a strategic shift towards technology adoption to streamline operations and address the business community's concerns swiftly. During a meeting at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce Industry (FPCCI) headquarters in Karachi, Baig and FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh outlined a collaborative effort to reduce customs review times, directly impacting industrial production and job creation.

Strategic Shift Towards Efficiency

The DG Customs Valuation emphasized the department's commitment to reducing the review period for customs valuation from the current 30 days, urging the trading community's cooperation to achieve this goal. The move, aimed at enhancing transparency and fairness, is in response to the feedback from the federal tax ombudsman (FTO), requiring comments on grievances within one to two weeks, with a 45-day resolution timeframe. This streamlined process is anticipated to mitigate delays, financial losses from demurrages, and detention charges faced by importers due to fluctuations in customs valuation.

Collaboration for Economic Growth

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, during the DG's visit, highlighted the critical nature of this initiative for facilitating trade and industrial production. Sheikh shared the business community's aspirations for reducing the review time to seven days, a proposal to be included in FPCCI's suggestions for the federal budget 2024-25. He pinpointed how variations in customs valuation contribute to uncertainty in industrial planning and exports, advocating for improved communication and digitalization to address these challenges. Sheikh's call for technology adoption reflects a global trend towards digitalisation in shipping and customs practices, aiming to alleviate liquidity blockages amidst Pakistan's constrained financial climate.

Envisioning a Prosperous Future

The collaborative efforts between Customs Valuation Karachi and FPCCI mark a pivotal step towards enhancing operational efficiency and economic stability. By leveraging technology and fostering open communication, the customs department endeavors to support the business community, streamline trade processes, and contribute to Pakistan's economic growth. The anticipated reduction in review times not only promises relief for importers but also signifies a broader commitment to improving Pakistan's trade environment, setting a precedent for future reforms in customs valuation and trade facilitation.