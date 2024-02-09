Curtiss-Wright Corporation Announces Consistent Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

In a significant financial event for its shareholders, Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) has declared a consistent quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on Curtiss-Wright Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 28, 2024.

Advertisment

A Consistent Dividend: Reflecting Financial Stability

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, a recognized player in the aerospace and defense industry, has reiterated its commitment to returning value to shareholders with the announcement of a steady quarterly dividend. This consistency in dividend payments marks a substantial milestone for the corporation, as it reflects its financial resilience and strength.

The dividend amount of $0.20 per share mirrors the previous dividend issued by the company, signaling a stable and consistent approach to shareholder returns. The upcoming dividend payment is part of Curtiss-Wright's ongoing efforts to provide regular financial updates to its shareholders and the public.

Advertisment

Key Dates and Record-Keeping

Investors should take note of the following dates to ensure they are eligible for the dividend:

Record Date: March 28, 2024. Shareholders must be on record as of this date to receive the dividend payment.

March 28, 2024. Shareholders must be on record as of this date to receive the dividend payment. Ex-Dividend Date: March 27, 2024. The stock will trade without the right to receive this dividend payment from this date.

March 27, 2024. The stock will trade without the right to receive this dividend payment from this date. Payment Date: April 15, 2024. Eligible shareholders can expect to receive the dividend payment on this date.

Advertisment

Assessing the Attractiveness of Curtiss-Wright's Dividend

For investors, it is crucial to evaluate the dividend yield, payout ratio, and compare the dividend with industry averages and historical company performance. This analysis will help assess the attractiveness of the dividend and determine whether it is a promising investment opportunity.

Additionally, considering the market perception of the announcement and the dividend's relation to the overall sector's performance is essential in making informed investment decisions.

Advertisment

As Curtiss-Wright Corporation continues to make strides in the aerospace and defense industry, its consistent dividend payments serve as an enticing prospect for current and potential investors.

With its latest announcement, the company has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders, further solidifying its position in the market.

As the ex-dividend date approaches, investors will closely monitor the stock's performance, eager to capitalize on the dividend opportunity and be a part of Curtiss-Wright's ongoing success story.