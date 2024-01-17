Current and Column Tax Partnership Revolutionizes Tax Filing

Current, a prominent financial technology firm, is shaking up the tax filing landscape by joining forces with Column Tax, a leading tax service provider. The partnership is poised to allow Current members to file their taxes free of charge using their mobile devices, cutting down the typically lengthy process to a swift 20 minutes. This service is a game-changer for Current's users, particularly those juggling multiple jobs in the past year.

Guaranteed Returns, Faster Refunds

Column Tax, renowned for its rigorous tax return guarantee, boosts user confidence in the new service. The partnership also promises quicker tax refunds for Current members, up to five days faster compared to conventional banking methods.

Addressing the Economic Strain

Stuart Sopp, Current's co-founder and CEO, underscored the significance of simple, affordable tax filing in this era of escalating credit card debt and inflation outstripping wage growth. For many Americans, the financial burden tax season brings can be daunting, making this innovative service a potential lifeline.

Accessible Refunds as Crucial Financial Resources

Gavin Nachbar, Column Tax's co-founder and CEO, echoed Sopp's sentiments. He emphasized how the partnership aims to provide quicker access to tax refunds, which could serve as essential financial resources for many individuals.