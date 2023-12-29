Currency Funds Pivot Towards Value Strategy Amid Anticipated Global Interest Rate Cuts

As 2024 approaches, currency funds worldwide are increasingly shifting their strategies. In anticipation of global interest rate cuts, these funds are opting for a ‘value strategy’ by purchasing undervalued currencies. This move is seen as a potential game-changer, as it is expected to yield significant gains against more expensive currencies. The contrast with the successful ‘carry trade’ strategy of recent years is striking.

Carry Trade vs Value Strategy

The carry trade strategy involves borrowing in low-interest currencies like the yen to invest in higher-yielding ones. Amid high interest rate differentials, this strategy has provided strong returns over the years. However, with the expected pivot in monetary policy in 2024, there is a significant shift towards value strategies. Undervalued currencies like the Japanese yen, Norwegian krone, and Swedish krona are expected to appreciate, while the overvalued US dollar may weaken.

Investment Firms Ready to Capitalize

Major investment firms are ready to capitalize on these shifts. Firms like CIBC Asset Management, Allspring Global Investments, and Neuberger Berman, which manage over $1 trillion in assets, are repositioning their strategies. While the exact timing for a significant payoff from value strategies is uncertain, these firms are preparing for a reversal in currency valuations. The expectation is of considerable market swings, which could yield potential large returns.

Signs of Success

Some value trades are already showing signs of success. The yen, krone, and krona are strengthening against the dollar. And while there is potential for carry trades to continue performing in a slowdown, a broader rotation into value trades is anticipated.

