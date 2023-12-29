en English
Economy

Currency Funds Pivot Towards Value Strategy Amid Anticipated Global Interest Rate Cuts

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:08 am EST
As 2024 approaches, currency funds worldwide are increasingly shifting their strategies. In anticipation of global interest rate cuts, these funds are opting for a ‘value strategy’ by purchasing undervalued currencies. This move is seen as a potential game-changer, as it is expected to yield significant gains against more expensive currencies. The contrast with the successful ‘carry trade’ strategy of recent years is striking.

Carry Trade vs Value Strategy

The carry trade strategy involves borrowing in low-interest currencies like the yen to invest in higher-yielding ones. Amid high interest rate differentials, this strategy has provided strong returns over the years. However, with the expected pivot in monetary policy in 2024, there is a significant shift towards value strategies. Undervalued currencies like the Japanese yen, Norwegian krone, and Swedish krona are expected to appreciate, while the overvalued US dollar may weaken.

Investment Firms Ready to Capitalize

Major investment firms are ready to capitalize on these shifts. Firms like CIBC Asset Management, Allspring Global Investments, and Neuberger Berman, which manage over $1 trillion in assets, are repositioning their strategies. While the exact timing for a significant payoff from value strategies is uncertain, these firms are preparing for a reversal in currency valuations. The expectation is of considerable market swings, which could yield potential large returns.

Signs of Success

Some value trades are already showing signs of success. The yen, krone, and krona are strengthening against the dollar. And while there is potential for carry trades to continue performing in a slowdown, a broader rotation into value trades is anticipated.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, the economic condition is volatile. The inflation rate has reached 9.93%, and the value of the taka is declining against major currencies. As a result, proactive financial strategies are essential to protect savings. Options such as diversifying investments, investing in high-quality fixed-income securities, and considering treasury bills, fixed income mutual funds, land, gold, and fixed deposits are recommended.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

