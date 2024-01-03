en English
Business

USD/CHF Breaks Key Resistance Level: A Deep Dive

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
USD/CHF Breaks Key Resistance Level: A Deep Dive

In an intriguing plot twist, the USD/CHF currency pair has broken above a significant resistance level of 0.8500, reaching approximately 0.8520 during the European trading session. This surge has been largely attributed to a rebound of the US Dollar Index (DXY) and a weakening Swiss franc, just before the unveiling of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and the release of the Institute of Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing PMI data for December.

Market Sentiment and Future Forecasts

Investors remain on tenterhooks, wary of a potential absence of discussions on interest rate cuts in the FOMC’s December minutes, a development that could cast a long shadow over riskier assets. The ISM Manufacturing PMI data, meanwhile, is anticipated to show a marginal improvement, climbing to 47.1 from a previous 46.7. However, it is expected to remain beneath the crucial 50.0 threshold, hinting at a contraction for the 14th consecutive month.

In contrast, the Swiss Manufacturing PMI for December has exhibited a modest increase, moving up to 43.0 from 42.1. Despite this, the Swiss franc has been on the back foot, losing ground to a resurgent US dollar.

A Closer Look at the Technical Analysis

Technical analysis suggests that the recent breakout of the USD/CHF pair, buoyed by an upward-sloping 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a bullish Relative Strength Index (RSI), may continue to strengthen if it sustains above the 0.8514 resistance level. If this momentum persists, the pair could aim for the resistance levels of 0.8600 and 0.8633.

However, a reversal below the 0.8450 level could witness the pair retracing towards the supports at 0.8400 and 0.8357. This intricate dance of the USD/CHF pair paints a compelling picture, one that is as fascinating as it is unpredictable.

What’s Next?

As geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East, the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen, offering the USD/CHF pair a much-needed boost. Despite this, the pair maintains a long-term downward trend, trading below key resistance levels. Will this recent surge mark a change in the pair’s fortunes, or is it merely a blip on the radar? Only time will tell. One thing is clear: the USD/CHF pair’s journey is a riveting narrative of power, ambition, and seismic shifts in the global order.

Business Currencies Switzerland
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

