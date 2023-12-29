Pakistani Rupee Gains Strength: Appreciates by 50 Paisas Against US Dollar in Interbank Trading

Friday witnessed a significant appreciation of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar in interbank trading. The US dollar was seen trading at Rs281.43 in the interbank market, while banks offered it to importers at Rs281.83. This follows the Rupee’s advancement of 26 paisas on Thursday, closing at Rs281.93, a substantial improvement from Rs282.19 the previous day. The Euro and the British Pound also saw increases against the Rupee, closing at Rs313.47 and Rs361.40, respectively. In contrast, the Japanese Yen saw a modest rise of 03 paisas. The State Bank of Pakistan provided these closing exchange rates.

A Resilient Rupee

The Pakistani Rupee exhibited strength against the greenback, overcoming initial resistance to surge by a substantial 43 paisas, settling at Rs 281.50 in the interbank market. This resilience was also reflected in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the KSE 100-index experiencing a noteworthy increase of 215 points, reaching the benchmark of 62,267 points. The US dollar is expected to end 2023 with a loss, with the dollar index on track to lose more than 2% for the month and roughly 2.2% for the year.

Pakistan’s Economic Outlook

As Pakistan’s currency continues to appreciate against the US dollar, the market eagerly awaits the IMF executive board meeting on January 11. This meeting will decide on the release of the next tranche of $700 million to Pakistan under its ongoing $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement. Additionally, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $852 million on a weekly basis, reaching $7.75 billion as of December 22. The robust performance of the Rupee and the increase in foreign reserves indicate a positive trajectory for Pakistan’s financial landscape.

Gold Prices on the Rise

Gold prices within Pakistan have also seen an increase, with the per tola price of 24-karat gold reaching Rs 222,800. The international gold market mirrored this positive momentum, with an increase to US$2,105. Factors such as a prolonged geopolitical crisis in the Middle East and a likely reduction in the benchmark policy rate in the near future are prompting investors to turn to gold, considered a safe-haven asset.