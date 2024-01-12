New York Fed’s Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market

A recent study by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed an increasingly complex global forex market with transactions totalling $7.5 trillion daily. But it’s not just the volume that’s staggering – the structure of the market is undergoing significant transformations.

Rise of Multi-Dealer Platforms

According to the study, published on January 11, the proportion of interdealer trading has been on a downward slope, now making up less than half of the overall turnover. This is a stark contrast to the scenario 25 years ago when almost two-thirds of the trading was interdealer. The decline of interdealer trading has paved the way for the rise of multi-dealer platforms. These platforms offer market participants a wider selection of trading partners, enhancing competition, and providing new trading options.

The Challenge of Price Discovery

While the shift to multi-dealer platforms comes with its advantages, it has also injected an element of uncertainty into the foreign exchange (FX) market. The process of price discovery, once straightforward, has now become more challenging. Traditional venues for interdealer trading, such as Refinitiv and EBS, are witnessing a reduction in their market dominance. Dealers are now internally matching about 80% of spot market trades. New platforms like Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s FX Central and Deutsche Boerse AG’s 360T are vying for a piece of the pie.

Upcoming Changes and the Impact of CBDCs

The study also sheds light on upcoming changes in the US market, including the transition to a faster stock transaction settlement process, known as T+1. However, one of the potential game-changers that the study discusses is the impact of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on the FX market. CBDCs could enable near-instantaneous FX trade settlements, potentially overhauling the fundamental structure and functioning of the global FX and payment ecosystem. This development could significantly alter the role of current intermediaries, ushering in a new era of currency trading.