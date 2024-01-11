en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kenyan, Ghanaian, Zambian Currencies: Pressure Foreseen in 2024

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
Kenyan, Ghanaian, Zambian Currencies: Pressure Foreseen in 2024

As 2024 unfolds, the financial landscape of Africa is set for a rough ride. Three influential nations, Kenya, Ghana, and Zambia, find their currencies in the crosshairs of economic pressure. The Kenyan shilling, the Ghanaian cedi, and the Zambian kwacha are all forecasted to face significant challenges. The resilience of these currencies will be tested by a combination of factors, including high external debt payments, subdued tourism revenues, and concerns over debt sustainability.

Kenya: External Debt and Tourism Revenues Undermine Shilling

The Kenyan shilling is expected to encounter challenges due to a combination of high external debt payments and subdued tourism revenues. These two factors are significant contributors to the country’s foreign exchange reserves. As such, any harm to these revenue streams can potentially weaken the shilling. The dependence on tourism revenues, which have been hit by the global pandemic, coupled with the country’s high external debt, means the Kenyan shilling is likely to face pressure throughout 2024.

Ghana: Debt-to-GDP Ratio Threatens Cedi

In Ghana, the cedi is likely to experience depreciation pressures as the country grapples with a high debt-to-GDP ratio. This alarming economic indicator has raised concerns about the country’s debt sustainability. The government’s ability to secure favorable terms from creditors and implement fiscal consolidation measures will be critical for the cedi’s stability. As Ghana navigates through these troubled waters, the performance of the cedi will be of great interest to investors and policymakers.

Zambia: Debt Levels and Restructuring Challenge Kwacha

Zambia’s kwacha is also predicted to be under stress, mainly due to elevated debt levels and the need for restructuring. The country’s economic outlook hinges on negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other creditors to achieve a comprehensive debt treatment. As Zambia negotiates its economic future, the performance of the kwacha will be a focal point for observers.

As Kenya, Ghana, and Zambia grapple with these economic challenges, the performance of their respective currencies will be a barometer of their success or failure. Investors and policymakers will be watching closely, concerned about the potential impact on regional economic stability and development. The fate of these currencies is more than just a national issue; it is a regional concern with implications for Africa’s economic future.

0
Africa Currencies Economy
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
14 mins ago
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
In a recent statement, President Hakainde Hichilema has voiced a growing concern over the increasing trend of unplanned migration from rural to urban areas. Recognizing the potential pitfalls of this trend, such as overpopulation in cities and underdevelopment in rural areas, the President is urging his fellow citizens to shift their focus and investments towards
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
41 mins ago
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
49 mins ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
23 mins ago
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
32 mins ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
33 mins ago
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
Latest Headlines
World News
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
4 mins
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
7 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
7 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
8 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
9 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
10 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
10 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
11 mins
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app