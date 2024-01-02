en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GBPJPY Shows Significant Reversal: A Favorable Short-term Outlook

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
GBPJPY Shows Significant Reversal: A Favorable Short-term Outlook

As currencies dance to the tune of global economic rhythms, the GBPJPY pair has caught the attention of investors worldwide. It recently made a noteworthy reversal from the multi-month support level of 179.40. This level has acted as a reliable fulcrum for the pair, consistently reversing its course since the onset of July. The robustness of this support level has been further fortified by its alignment with the lower daily Bollinger Band, a key tool in technical analysis.

A Confluence of Favorable Conditions

The strength of the support level at 179.40, coupled with the prevailing daily uptrend, has set the stage for promising prospects for GBPJPY. Adding to this conducive environment is the strongly bullish sentiment towards the sterling that is palpable in the market today. These elements together suggest a significant potential for GBPJPY to ascend further.

Looking Ahead: Resistance at 182.00

As we gaze into the financial crystal ball, analysts forecast the next destination for the currency pair to be the resistance level of 182.00. This marker had previously served as a minor resistance point at the close of the previous month. The interplay of technical support levels and positive sterling sentiment point towards a favorable short-term outlook for GBPJPY.

A Dance of Numbers

In the grand ballet of currency markets, the GBPJPY pair has showcased a dynamic performance, capturing the interest of both seasoned traders and new market entrants. And with the current market conditions, the stage is set for the GBPJPY pair to continue its upward waltz, making it a pair to watch in the coming days.

0
Business Currencies United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Historic Swan Inn Set to Reopen After Extensive Refurbishment

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Dynamic Workforce Landscape: HR Priorities for 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

T-Mobile Subscriber Alleges Unauthorized Account Changes: An Urgent Call for Transparency and Vigilance

By Mazhar Abbas

Wall Street's Unexpected Turns: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Bullish Sentiment Persists in Markets, Despite Looming Challenges ...
@Business · 3 mins
Bullish Sentiment Persists in Markets, Despite Looming Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Germany’s Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction

By Wojciech Zylm

Germany's Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction
Moldova’s Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

By Ebenezer Mensah

Moldova's Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue
Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment
Vodafone Idea’s Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the Need for Funding

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vodafone Idea's Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the Need for Funding
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt's Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking
17 seconds
Egypt's Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking
Decoding the Molecular Mechanisms of Colorectal Cancer: A New Perspective
23 seconds
Decoding the Molecular Mechanisms of Colorectal Cancer: A New Perspective
The Dawn of Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Streamlining Emergency Care with EHR
32 seconds
The Dawn of Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Streamlining Emergency Care with EHR
Controversy Over Tekken 8's Colorblind Accessibility Features
38 seconds
Controversy Over Tekken 8's Colorblind Accessibility Features
Liverpool-Newcastle Match: Jota's Controversy and Salah's Brilliance
1 min
Liverpool-Newcastle Match: Jota's Controversy and Salah's Brilliance
A Wedding and a Win: The Revival of Dublin's Football Team in 2023
2 mins
A Wedding and a Win: The Revival of Dublin's Football Team in 2023
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Disallows Funeral Services in Assembly Rooms
2 mins
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Disallows Funeral Services in Assembly Rooms
Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
2 mins
Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
3 mins
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
40 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app