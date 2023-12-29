en English
China to Adjust U.S. Dollar and Euro Weightings in Yuan Basket Index

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
In a recent announcement, China revealed plans to adjust the weightings of the U.S. dollar and the euro in its China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) yuan basket index starting January 1, 2024. The U.S. dollar’s weighting will be reduced from 19.83% to 19.46%, and the euro’s will go from 18.21% to 18.08%. The alterations aim to better align the index with China’s actual trade patterns and to enhance the representativeness of the yuan currency basket index.

Aligning with Trade Patterns

The adjustments follow a series of similar changes in 2023 and are part of ongoing updates since the index’s introduction in December 2015. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has been guiding these revisions, focusing on currency weightings that reflect the country’s trade patterns more accurately. Absorbing these changes, the CFETS index ended the year at 97.42, down 1.27, as per Reuters. The PBOC has also announced plans to intensify macroeconomic policy adjustments to support the economy and foster a rebound in prices.

Impact on Yuan Trading

While these changes are not expected to cause significant volatility in yuan trading, they could impact the yuan’s official daily midpoint fixing, which influences the spot trade range. The yuan had a volatile year in 2023, with pressure from a stuttering domestic economic recovery and wide yield differentials with other major economies, particularly the U.S., leading the yuan to lose 6.14% against the dollar at one point. However, signs of a potential pivot by the Federal Reserve helped pare back much of these losses.

Updates to the BIS Currency Basket RMB Index

In addition to the CFETS yuan basket index changes, adjustments will also be made to the BIS currency basket RMB index. The Croatian kuna will be removed from the basket, and the Bosnian marka, Moroccan dirham, North Macedonian denar, and Serbian dinar will be added. This adjustment comes after the Bank for International Settlements modified its currency weightings earlier this year.

Through these changes, China continues to demonstrate its commitment to aligning its currency practices with actual trade patterns and maintaining the yuan’s stability. As we step into the new year, all eyes will be on how these updates impact the yuan’s trading dynamics in the global forex market.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

