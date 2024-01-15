en English
Business

Central Bank of Iraq Executes Major Foreign Currency Auction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
On Sunday, January 14, 2024, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) executed a significant foreign currency auction, selling an aggregate of approximately $206 million in outward remittances and cash sales. The transactions were carried out at two distinct exchange rates, making it a unique event in the financial landscape.

Divergent Exchange Rates

The auction witnessed the use of two different exchange rates for distinct transaction types. Documentary credits and international settlements were priced at 1,305 dinars per dollar, while external transfers and cash sales were executed at a slightly higher rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar. This strategic move by the CBI underlines the complexity of managing foreign currency dynamics in the face of global economic challenges.

Outward Remittances and Cash Sales

The majority of the dollar sales were channeled towards bolstering balances held overseas. Outward remittances represented a significant chunk of the total sales, amounting to $193.28 million. On the other hand, cash sales comprised a relatively smaller portion of the total, tallying to $13.02 million. This distribution reflects the CBI’s strategic focus on reinforcing international balances in an increasingly globalized economy.

Broad Participation

The auction drew participation from a wide array of financial institutions. Four banks plunged into the purchase of cash dollars, while 18 banks took part in transactions to enhance balances held abroad. Additionally, 37 exchange and brokerage companies actively engaged in the auction process, underscoring the event’s importance in the financial sector.

As a key implementer of financial policy, the CBI continues to adapt to the evolving economic landscape, leveraging instruments like foreign currency auctions to stabilize the economy and maintain the equilibrium of the Iraqi dinar.

Business Currencies Iraq
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

