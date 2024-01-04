Asian Currencies Hold Stable Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Turbulence

In the face of turbulent global economic conditions, Asian currencies demonstrated resilience during the morning trading session, holding their ground against the U.S. dollar. Amid this stability, however, a potential weakening looms, propelled by a risk-off mood among investors. This cautious sentiment is largely a reaction to recent downturns in Wall Street and parallel losses in Asian equity markets.

Awaiting the Impact of Global Factors

Analyst Michael Wan from MUFG Bank has drawn attention to the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions in the global supply chain as critical factors that could influence currency dynamics in the near future. Particularly, disruptions affecting the Red Sea are under the spotlight. As the world watches, the South Korean won remains steady at a rate of 1,310.52 against the dollar, the Singapore dollar shows minimal fluctuation at 1.3287, and the Australian dollar holds its own at 0.6731 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian Markets in the Face of U.S. Economic Shifts

The Indian rupee exhibited little change even as other Asian currencies fell under pressure from an uptick in Treasury yields, as traders moderated expectations on potential rate cuts in the U.S. this year. The rupee was at 83.33 as of 10:15 a.m. IST, barely changed from its close at 83.3175 in the previous session. The dollar index jumped 0.8% on Tuesday and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 8 basis points to 3.94% amid pared expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Asian Currencies and the Federal Reserve

Most Asian currencies and equities lost ground in a broad sell-off on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious on riskier Asian assets amid fading optimism about early U.S. interest rate cuts ahead of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes. The U.S. dollar hovered near a two-week high against its major peers on Wednesday, while U.S. Treasury yields hit a two-week high overnight. Stock markets in Asia fell, with South Korea shedding more than 2% after hitting a 19-month high on Tuesday.

As we start the new year, the Indian rupee is expected to feel the impact of the rally on the U.S. dollar. Asian currencies have begun the year on a different note, and the rupee is expected to be under pressure following the rise of the dollar index and Treasury yields, marking a reversal of the moves witnessed last month. Expectations around Fed rate cuts this year have moderated slightly, with odds of rate cuts dropping. U.S. data releases this week will likely impact investors’ view on rate cuts.