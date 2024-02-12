In a move that signals confidence in the future of sustainable agriculture, CubicFarm Systems Corp has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising approximately C$900,000. The investment, which saw the issuance of 4,505,502 units at a price of C$0.20 per unit, is earmarked for general working capital, partial repayment of secured debt, and general administrative purposes.

An Insider's Vote of Confidence

Notably, John de Jonge, an insider of the company, participated in the private placement by purchasing 250,000 units. This investment constitutes a related party transaction and underscores the faith of those within the organization in its mission and potential.

Gitennes Exploration Inc.'s Commitment to Transparent Dealings

In related news, Gitennes Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company with properties in Quebec and a royalty on the Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru, has announced that proceeds from a private placement of non-flow through units and flow through units will not be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or investor relations services. This commitment to transparency and ethical business practices is a testament to the company's integrity.

Funding the Future of Exploration

The flow-through portion of Gitennes' financing will be used entirely to explore the company's exploration properties. Finder's fees will be paid to EMD Financial. The placement is subject to regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

As we navigate the complexities of today's world, stories like these serve as beacons of hope and resilience. They remind us that amidst the chaos, there are individuals and organizations working tirelessly to shape a better tomorrow. The successful closing of CubicFarm Systems Corp's private placement and Gitennes Exploration Inc.'s commitment to transparent dealings are not just financial transactions; they are narratives of ambition, resilience, and unwavering belief in a sustainable and prosperous future.

In the world of finance, these deals represent seismic shifts in the global order, narratives of power, and tales of ambition. They are the monetary dynamics that drive our society forward, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and reshaping the landscape of our economic reality.

Today, February 12, 2024, we bear witness to these stories unfolding, and as journalists, we have the privilege and responsibility to share them with the world.

Note: All information in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been used responsibly, reflecting the true intent of the speakers and contributing to the narrative's integrity.