CS Medica A/S AGM 2024: A Push for Diversity and Fair Representation in Board Elections

CS MEDICA A/S gears up for its Annual General Meeting on February 29, 2024, with an emphasis on fair representation and diversity in the board of directors election. As a shareholder, your vote carries significant weight in shaping the company's future.

A Call for Diversity and Fair Representation

In a bid to ensure a balanced and diverse board, CS MEDICA A/S has established a Nominating Committee, which includes board members and Crossref members who are not part of the board. This committee is responsible for overseeing the election process and guaranteeing a fair representation of the company's membership.

The committee has introduced new practices in recent years, such as issuing an open call for expressions of interest and proposing a slate with more candidates than available seats. These measures aim to encourage a wider range of perspectives and promote diversity on the board.

Voting Process and Key Dates

The election of board members typically opens online in late September, with shareholders able to cast their votes via postal forms ahead of the meeting. Shareholders must be registered by February 20, 2024, to participate and vote in the AGM.

The agenda for the AGM includes the election of a chairman, presentation of the annual report, resolution of losses, election of board members and auditor, and addressing any other business. With a total of 12,322,635 votes as of the notice date, your vote could play a crucial role in determining the company's direction.

Addressing Losses and Looking Ahead

Among the key topics to be discussed at the AGM is the resolution of losses for the period from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023 (DKK - 14.512.764). The board of directors proposes to carry forward these losses to the following year.

As CS MEDICA A/S moves forward, it remains committed to addressing the challenges it faces while continuing to prioritize fairness, representation, and diversity in its leadership.

With your vote, you have the power to contribute to the company's pursuit of a more inclusive and representative future. Make sure your voice is heard in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.